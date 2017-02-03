loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£22,680
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:420D M SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 2.0TD 420d M Sport (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Business navigation system,Front sports seats,Headlight wash,18 inch M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Heated front seats,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport model,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234089
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    LM64XOW
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    23253 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Gorrels Way,Rochdale,At the end of the A627(M)
OL11 2PX,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed