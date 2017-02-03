loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£27,995
Variant name:Gran Diesel Coupe M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0TD 435d xDrive M Sport (s/s) BMW 4 Series 435d xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,BMW Online services,Tow bar,Headlight wash,Electric front seats with driver memory,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Adaptive headlights,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Extended interior light package,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Full black panel display,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport Design package,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,Towbar. electrically folding,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234088
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    WF15HKJ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    22021 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Matford Park Road,Exeter,Marsh Barton Trading Estate
EX2 8FD,
United Kingdom

