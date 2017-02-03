loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£24,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Variable sport steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Electric front seats with driver memory, inchExt. mirrors,19 inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Adaptive LED headlights,Air Breather in body colour,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control,Extended interior light package,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Full black panel display,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Merino Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234087
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    HY14VRW
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    10160 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

BMW House,Portsmouth,Eastern Road
PO3 5FF,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed