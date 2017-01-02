Variant name:Diesel Convertible M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0TD (313bhp) 435d xDrive M Sport BMW 4 Series 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Park assist,BMW Online services,Headlight power wash,Split rear seat,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Advanced Parking package,Air Collar,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,Convertible Comfort package,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Full black panel display,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,M Sport braking system,M Sport Package,M-Aerodynamic bodystyling,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Refrigerant,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Storage compartment package,Through load system,USB audio interface,Wind deflector,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Leather interior
The Showground,Bridgwater,
TA6 6DD,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
BMW’s Art Cars seldom emerge in public en masse, their appearances usual...