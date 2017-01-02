loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£45,950
Variant name:Diesel Convertible M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0TD (313bhp) 435d xDrive M Sport BMW 4 Series 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Park assist,BMW Online services,Headlight power wash,Split rear seat,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Advanced Parking package,Air Collar,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,Convertible Comfort package,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Full black panel display,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,M Sport braking system,M Sport Package,M-Aerodynamic bodystyling,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Refrigerant,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Storage compartment package,Through load system,USB audio interface,Wind deflector,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    224766
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    WD66EWY
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
The Showground,Bridgwater,
TA6 6DD,
United Kingdom

