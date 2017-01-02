loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£34,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Gran Diesel Coupe M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 2.0TD 420d M Sport (s/s) BMW 4 Series 420d [190] M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Headlight power wash,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Full black panel display,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,M Sport braking system,M Sport Package,M Sport suspension,M-Aerodynamic bodystyling,Powered bootlid operation.,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Refrigerant,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224762
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    HG66MRV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

London Road,Salisbury,
SP1 3YU,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed