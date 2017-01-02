loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£19,950
Variant name:Coupe Sport ,Derivative:Sport ,Variant: 2.0 (184bhp) 420i Sport

Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Business navigation system, Front sport seats, Headlight power wash, 18 inch Double-spoke style light alloy wheels, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface, BMW emergency call, BMW Navigation package, BMW TeleServices, Brushed aluminium interior trim, DAB digital radio, De badged (side), Extended interior light package, Heated front seats, Park distance control (PDC), Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Sport package, USB audio interface, Xenon headlights, Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    224760
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    MW63ZXF
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    19255 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2013
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Laurel Court,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7TU,
United Kingdom

