BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:435D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 3.0TD (313bhp) 435d xDrive M Sport
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Electric glass sunroof,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Heated front seats,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim with Est,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Extended storage,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Full black panel display,Headlight wash,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M-Aerodynamic bodystyling,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
45 Upper Brook Street,Manchester,
M13 9WS,
United Kingdom
