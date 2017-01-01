loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£32,690
Variant name:435D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 3.0TD (313bhp) 435d xDrive M Sport

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Electric glass sunroof,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Heated front seats,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim with Est,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Extended storage,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Full black panel display,Headlight wash,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M-Aerodynamic bodystyling,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224584
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    YK16ORG
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    11217 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
45 Upper Brook Street,Manchester,
M13 9WS,
United Kingdom

