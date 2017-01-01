loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£47,850
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:M4 ,Derivative:F83 ,Variant: 3.0 (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,BMW Online services,Headlight power wash,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double- spoke style 437M alloy wheels,Adaptive headlights,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Air Collar,Aluminium Blade interior trim w/ Black C,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Backrest width adjustment,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,Convertible Comfort package,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera + Surround view,sDrive,Seven-speed double clutch transmission,Storage compartment package,Surround view,Wind deflector,Xenon headlights,Extended Merino Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224576
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    YL65JZT
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    6854 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

45 Upper Brook Street,Manchester,
M13 9WS,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed