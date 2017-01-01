loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£43,450
car description

Variant name:M4 ,Derivative:F82 ,Variant: 3.0 (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,BMW Online services,Headlight power wash,19 inch M Double- spoke style 437M alloy wheels,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Backrest width adjustment,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Heated front seats,Interior trim finishers - Black Chrome,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,sDrive,Seven-speed double clutch transmission,Xenon headlights,Extended Merino Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224575
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    YJ15WVX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    3605 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
1 Vincent Way,Bolton,Raikes Lane
BL3 2NB,
United Kingdom

