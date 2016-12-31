loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£47,850
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:M4 ,Derivative:F83 ,Variant: 3.0 (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,BMW Online services,Headlight power wash,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double- spoke style 437M alloy wheels,Adaptive headlights,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Air Collar,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Backrest width adjustment,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Carbon Fibre interior trim w/ Black Chro,Concierge Service,Convertible Comfort package,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Seven-speed double clutch transmission,Storage compartment package,Surround view,Wind deflector,Xenon headlights,Extended Merino Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224326
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    YL65KFC
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    8010 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

4 Great Howard Street,Liverpool,
L3 7HT,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed