BMW 4 Series

£25,850
Variant name:420I M SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 2.0 420i M Sport (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Headlight power wash,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed Aluminium interior trim with Bla,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior parts in body colour,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Full black panel display,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,M Sport braking system,M Sport Package,M Sport suspension,M-Aerodynamic bodystyling,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224323
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    YG16YMM
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    9256 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
4 Great Howard Street,Liverpool,
L3 7HT,
United Kingdom

