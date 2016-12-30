loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£26,450
car description

Variant name:M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 2.0 (245bhp) 428i M Sport BMW 4 Series 428i M Sport 2dr Auto

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,BMW Online services,Headlight power wash,Electric front seats with driver memory,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Full black panel display,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M Sport suspension,M-Aerodynamic bodystyling,Media package - Professional,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224026
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    GV64XAW
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    14500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
