BMW 4 Series

£19,490
Variant name:420D LUXURY ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d Luxury

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Electric front seats with driver memory,Split-folding rear seats,18 inch Multi-spoke style light alloy wheels,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Apps interface,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,De badged (side),Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Fine-wood trim Fineline anthracite,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Headlight wash,Luxury package,Media package - Professional,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Through load,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    223911
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    MT63ULL
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    34799 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2013
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Gorrels Way,Rochdale,At the end of the A627(M)
OL11 2PX,
United Kingdom

