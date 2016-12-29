loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£39,666
Variant name:Diesel Coupe M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0TD (258bhp) 430d xDrive M Sport BMW 4 Series 430d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Automatic air conditioning,20in M Performance alloy wheels,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,Park assist,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Electric front seats with driver memory,Split-folding rear seats,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Advanced Parking package,Air Breather in body colour,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim with Bla,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Available now,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Call 01305 267411,Concierge Service,Cost New £49595,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Gloss Black M Performance Kidney Grills,Head up display,Headlight wash,Located at Westerly Dorchester,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Refrigerant,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Speed limit display,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB audio interface,Video availble on request,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223910
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    HG66LJL
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    14 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Prince of Wales Road,Dorchester,
DT1 1PR,
United Kingdom

