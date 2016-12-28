loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£37,994
Variant name:420D SPORT ,Derivative:F33 ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d Sport

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Heated front seats,Split rear seat,Heated steering wheel,19 inch Star spoke style light alloy wheels,Air Collar,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Advanced loudspeaker system,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,Convertible Comfort package,DAB digital radio,De badged (side),Extended interior light package,Extended storage,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Headlight wash,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport package,Through load system,USB audio interface,Wind deflector,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    223702
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    HN66JWO
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
London Road,Hindhead,
GU26 6AE,
United Kingdom

