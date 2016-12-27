BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,BMW Online services,Headlight power wash,19 inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed aluminium interior trim,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Full black panel display,Heated front seats,M Sport Package,M Sport suspension,M-Aerodynamic bodystyling,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Refrigerant,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sun protection glass,Supplied with BMW service package,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Leather interior
Howard Avenue,Barnstaple,
EX32 8QA,
United Kingdom
