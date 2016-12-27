loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£29,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,BMW Online services,Headlight power wash,19 inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed aluminium interior trim,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Full black panel display,Heated front seats,M Sport Package,M Sport suspension,M-Aerodynamic bodystyling,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Refrigerant,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sun protection glass,Supplied with BMW service package,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223646
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    WF66EUD
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Howard Avenue,Barnstaple,
EX32 8QA,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed