BMW 4 Series

£24,990
car description

Variant name:420D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Heated front seats,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW emergency call,BMW Service Inclusive until 05/09/2019,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Headlight wash,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Media package - Professional,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223539
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    SV64OJK
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    17564 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Wellington Road,Aberdeen,West Tullos
AB12 3EW,
United Kingdom

