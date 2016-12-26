loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£28,495
car description

Variant name:Gran Diesel Coupe Luxury ,Derivative:Luxury ,Variant: 3.0TD 430d xDrive Luxury (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sports seats, BMW Online services, Headlight power wash, Split-folding rear seats, Electric front seats with driver memory, 18 inch Multi-spoke style light alloy wheels, Adaptive headlights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface, BMW Advanced loudspeaker system, BMW emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, De badged (side), Extended interior light package, Extended storage, Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz, Fine-wood trim Fineline anthracite, Front and rear park distance control (PDC), Front armrest with sliding adjustment, Full black panel display, Heated front seats, High beam assistant, Interior comfort package, Internet, Luxury package, Powered bootlid operation., Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation, Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Run flat tyres, Speed limit display, Sport automatic transmission, Sun protection glass, Through load, USB audio interface, xDrive, Xenon headlights, Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223522
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    RX15ZSL
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    17614 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Bath Road,Hungerford,
RG17 0EL,
United Kingdom

