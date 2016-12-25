loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£30,990
Variant name:420D M SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 2.0TD 420d M Sport (s/s)

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Heated front seats,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim with Est,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system,Headlight power wash,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Powered bootlid operation.,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,Supplied with BMW Service Package,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    223419
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    WJ66CCZ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Howard Avenue,Barnstaple,
EX32 8QA,
United Kingdom

