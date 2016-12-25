Variant name:Diesel Coupe M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0TD (313bhp) 435d xDrive M Sport BMW 4 Series 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Electric front seats with driver memory,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Extended storage,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Fineline Anthracite wood interior trim,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Headlight wash,Interior comfort package,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Refrigerant,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Leather interior
The Showground,Bridgwater,
TA6 6DD,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
BMW’s Art Cars seldom emerge in public en masse, their appearances usual...