loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£32,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Diesel Coupe M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0TD (313bhp) 435d xDrive M Sport BMW 4 Series 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Electric front seats with driver memory,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Extended storage,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Fineline Anthracite wood interior trim,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Headlight wash,Interior comfort package,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Refrigerant,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223418
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    WG66OHD
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

The Showground,Bridgwater,
TA6 6DD,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed