BMW 4 Series

£23,995
Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport

Automatic air conditioning,Automatic gearbox,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Heated front seats,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control,Extended interior light package,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Headlight wash,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport model,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    223417
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    HK64AOP
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    16314 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
BMW House,Portsmouth,Eastern Road
PO3 5FF,
United Kingdom

