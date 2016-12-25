loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£24,995
car description

Variant name:420D SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 2.0TD 420d Sport (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Electric front seats with driver memory,19 inch Star spoke style light alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,De badged (side),Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control,Extended interior light package,Extended storage,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Headlight wash,High-gloss Black interior trim with Cora,Interior comfort package,Media package - Professional,Powered bootlid operation.,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223416
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    YA15ODT
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    13877 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
BMW House,Portsmouth,Eastern Road
PO3 5FF,
United Kingdom

