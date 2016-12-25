loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£22,494
car description

Variant name:M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0 (306bhp) 435i M Sport BMW 4 Series 435i M Sport 2dr Auto

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Automatic gearbox,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Electric front seats with driver memory,Split-folding rear seats,18 inch M Double-spoke style 441M alloy whee,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Advanced loudspeaker system,BMW Apps interface,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport model,Through load,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223415
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    HV63CDO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    41156 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2013
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
London Road,Hindhead,
GU26 6AE,
United Kingdom

