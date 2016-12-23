BMW > 4 Series

car description

Colour SatNav, Parking Camera, Heated Seats Lovely Clean Example, Great Specification, Upgrades - Navigation - BMW Professional, M Sports Suspension, Heated Seats - Front, Reversing Assist Camera, Alloy Wheels - 19in M Double-Spoke Style 442M, Sport Automatic Transmission, Xenon Lights, Headlight Wash, DAB Tuner, Standard Features - Auto Start - Stop, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear, Start/Stop Button with Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, On - Board Computer (OBC), Electronic Windows - Front with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing Function, Tyre Pressure Monitor, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), 3.5mm Auxiliary Input and USB Audio Interface, iDrive Controller with 8 Favourite Buttons, Hill - Start Assistant, Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, Rain Sensor, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Dakota Leather Upholstery. 4 seats, White, FINANCE PACKAGES - With a number of lenders on board we are able to offer packages to suit individual circumstances, including Sub Prime. HPI CLEAR - All vehicles are provided with full HPI reports. WARRANTY - At Velvis Cars we provide every vehicle with a standard 3 month warranty through Auto Protect. An upgraded 6 month warranty, or wear and tear policies over 6 and 12 months are also available on request. Call or Text up to 10pm.