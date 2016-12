BMW > 4 Series

car description

COMPETITIVE 5.9 % APR ON REQUEST, PRICE MATCH GUARANTEED ON LIKE FOR LIKE VEHICLES, ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE HPI AND MILEAGE VERIFIED, LATE NIGHT VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT Here We Have A Stunning 1 Owner Mineral Grey Metallic 430D M Sport With Full Bmw Dealer History And A Huge Specification Including: Electric Heated Memory Black Dakota Leather Sports Seats, Satellite Navigation, Brushed Aluminium Interior With High Gloss Black M Sport Plus Package, Full M Performance Body Styling Including Front Splitter, Rear Spoiler And Side Decals, Hands Free Facility With Usb Interface, Dab Radio, M Leather Steering Wheel, Auto Dip Interior Lighting, Gloss Black Exterior Pack, M Sport Suspension, Xenon Headlights, Front And Rear Park Distance Control, 19 '' M Double Spoke Polished Alloy Wheels, A Stunning Example With Low Rate 5.9 % Apr Finance Available On Request.