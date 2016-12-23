BMW > 4 Series

car description

Cruise Control ****ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A MINIMUM OF 6 MONTHS RAC WARRANTY, 12 MONTHS BREAKDOWN AND HOME START***** GP Cars are delighted to present for sale BLACK, this stunning 435d finished in metallic black with a full Ivory Dakota Leather interior. this car comes with; Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system Front sports seats, BMW Online services, Headlight power wash, Electric front seats with driver memory, Fineline Anthracite wood interior trim, Exterior Mirrors folding, Front and rear park distance control (PDC), Powered bootlid operation, Real time traffic information, Speed limit display, Heated front seats, BMW emergency call, Anthracite headlining, Sport automatic transmission, Refrigerant, M Sport braking system, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system, M-Aerodynamic bodystyling, Xenon headlights, 19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee, Full black panel display, Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation, Exterior trim, High-gloss Shadowline, M Sport Package, USB audio interface, Head up display, Reversing assist camera, DAB digital radio, Adaptive M Sport suspension, BMW TeleServices, Extended interior light package, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface, Category 1 alarm and immobiliser. This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and we would be happy to take your current vehicle in as part ex