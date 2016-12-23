loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£27,000
Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, BMW Assist, Harman Kardon, Parking Sensors, High Beam Assist, DAB Digital Radio, Headlamp Jetwash, Powered Folding Mirrors, Adaptive Headlights, Front Centre Armrest, Anthracite Headlining, Full Leather, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Front Fog Lamps, Push Button Start, Metallic Paintwork, I Drive System, Electric Seats, USB Interface, Auxiliary In, Isofix, ABS, Air Bag, Alarm, Radio, Stereo, Immobiliser, Side Air Bags, Traction Control, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Electric Front Windows, Trip Computer, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Automatic Electric Windows, Head Restraints, Rear Armrest, Power Steering, Electric Mirrors, Colour Coded Body, Remote Alarm, Height Adjustable Seat, 19'' Alloys For a no obligation test drive, finance quote or part-exchange valuation call us today. You can find more photos, enhanced specification, vehicle documents and the HPI certificate on our web site. Just click on the green 'visit web' site button above. This car has been inspected by trained technicians and passed a multi-point inspection. For a hassle, haggle free buying experience and drive away the same day visit Big Motoring World today .Award winning Big Motoring World stocks up to 2,000 BMW, Mercedes, Audi and VW cars.

  • Ad ID
    222631
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Mileage
    6912 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
Buckmore Park Maidstone Rd
Chatham, Kent
United Kingdom

