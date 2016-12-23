BMW > 4 Series

ABS, Air Bag, Side Air Bags, Immobiliser, Alarm, Traction Control, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Climate Control, Electric Front Windows, Trip Computer, Front Fog Lamps, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Sports Seats, Automatic Electric Windows, Radio, Head Restraints, Rear Armrest, Isofix, 18'' Alloys 12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell, 2 speed adjustable intermittent wipers with wash/wipe function, 3 spoke leather M multifunction sports steering wheel, 4 grab handles, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Anti-lock Brake System and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Automatic dimming rear view mirror, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, BBody colour roof mouldings, Bluetooth audio streaming, BMW emergency call, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, BMW teleservices, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour door mirrors, Brake pad wear indicator warning light, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Check control system, Chrome kidney grille with chrome vertical slats, Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors, DAB Digital radio, Daytime running lights, Diesel particulate filter, Door/boot open warning, Drive away door locking, Driver seatbelt warning indicator, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Dual zone climate control, Dynamic brake control, Dynamic stability control plus, Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically adjustable front seats - driver seat with memory, Electronic immobiliser, Extended lights package - 4 Series, Folding storage compartment with glasses holder + coin tray, Follow me home headlights, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Front cupholders x 2, Front fog lights, Front head restraints, Front seatbelt force limiters
ABS, Air Bag, Side Air Bags, Immobiliser, Alarm, Traction Control, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Climate Control, Electric Front Windows, Trip Computer, Front Fog Lamps, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Sports Seats, Automatic Electric Windows, Radio, Head Restraints, Rear Armrest, Isofix, 18'' Alloys
London Road A20
Kent
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
BMW’s Art Cars seldom emerge in public en masse, their appearances usual...