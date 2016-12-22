loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£28,990
Variant name:M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0 (306bhp) 435i M Sport BMW 4 Series 435i M Sport 2dr Auto

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,Electric glass sunroof,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Electric front seats with driver memory,Split-folding rear seats,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Adaptive headlights,Air Breather in body colour,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),High beam assistant,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    222037
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    EK64SYJ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    29162 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Stansted Road ,Bishop's Stortford ,
CM23 2BT,
United Kingdom

