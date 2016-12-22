Variant name:M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 2.0TD 420d M Sport (s/s) BMW 4 Series 420d [190] M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,BMW Online services,Electric front seats with driver memory,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Extended storage,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior parts in body colour,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Headlight wash,Heated rear seats,Interior comfort package,Internet,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Powered bootlid operation.,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
Stansted Road ,Bishop's Stortford ,
CM23 2BT,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
BMW’s Art Cars seldom emerge in public en masse, their appearances usual...