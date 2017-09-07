BMW 4 SERIES Gran Diesel 420d M Sport 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: Gran Diesel 420d M Sport 5dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 27695 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic
BMW 4 Series Gran Diesel Coupe Finished in Black Sapphire Metallic Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Headlight power wash,Powered bootlid operation.,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,M Sport suspension,M aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Heated front seats,Extended interior light package,USB audio interface,18inch M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels,Park Distance Control front and rear,Black panel display. full,Concierge Service,Xenon headlights,Sport model,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,Real time traffic information,sDrive,BMW TeleServices,BMW Emergency call,Remote Services
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
