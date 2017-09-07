loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES Gran Diesel 420d M Sport 5dr

£20,990
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: Gran Diesel 420d M Sport 5dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 27695 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic

BMW 4 Series Gran Diesel Coupe Finished in Black Sapphire Metallic Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Headlight power wash,Powered bootlid operation.,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,M Sport suspension,M aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Heated front seats,Extended interior light package,USB audio interface,18inch M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels,Park Distance Control front and rear,Black panel display. full,Concierge Service,Xenon headlights,Sport model,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,Real time traffic information,sDrive,BMW TeleServices,BMW Emergency call,Remote Services

  • Ad ID
    313048
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    27695 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

