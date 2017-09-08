loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES Gran Diesel 420d M Sport 5dr Auto

£29,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: Gran Diesel 420d M Sport 5dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12875 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Carbon Black Metallic

Accessories

BMW 4 Series Gran Diesel Coupe Finished in Carbon Black Metallic Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,BMW Online services,Headlight power wash,Split-folding rear seats,Powered bootlid operation.,Brushed Aluminium interior trim with Bla,Sport automatic transmission,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Sport model,Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system,M Sport braking system,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,Sun protection glass,M-Aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Model designation deletion,Heated front seats,Extended interior light package,M Sport Plus package,Through load,USB audio interface,19inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Full black panel display,Concierge Service,Xenon headlights,M Sport suspension,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,Real time traffic information,Auto dimming rear view mirror,sDrive,BMW TeleServices,BMW emergency call,Remote Services

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315068
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12875 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

