BMW 4 SERIES Gran Diesel 420d M Sport 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: Gran Diesel 420d M Sport 5dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Alpine White
BMW 4 Series Gran Diesel Coupe Finished in Alpine White Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Sport automatic transmission,Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim,Powered bootlid operation.,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,harman kardon loudspeaker system,M Sport braking system,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,M Sport suspension,M aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Heated front seats,Extended interior light package,M Sport Plus package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Park Distance Control front and rear,Black panel display. full,Concierge Service,Xenon headlights,Sport model,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,Real time traffic information,sDrive,BMW TeleServices,BMW Emergency call,Remote Services
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
