BMW 4 SERIES Gran Diesel 420d (190) M Sport 5dr Auto (Professional Media)

£34,410
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: Gran Diesel 420d (190) M Sport 5dr Auto (Professional Media) Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4263 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic

Accessories

BMW 4 Series Gran Diesel Coupe Finished in Black Sapphire Metallic Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Sport automatic transmission,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,M Sport suspension,Sun protection glass,M aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Heated front seats,Extended interior light package,USB audio interface,Park Distance Control front and rear,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Digital Cockpit,Sport model,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,Real time traffic information,sDrive,BMW TeleServices,BMW Emergency call,Remote Services

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312157
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4263 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

