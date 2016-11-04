BMW 4 SERIES Gran Coupe Sport

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: Gran Coupe Sport Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 21000 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: WHITE
Solid Mineral White, Full Black Dakota Leather Interior With Red Stitching, Aluminium/Piano Black Manual 6-Speed Gearbox, 5 Doors, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control With Speed Limiter, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Start/Stop Engine Function And Ignition Button, Traction Control Button, Sport/Eco Drive Mode Button, Driver Information Display, Air Conditioning, Radio/CD Player With Bluetooth Connectivity, Aux-in/USB Port, Multi-Function Steering Wheel With Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Arm-rest, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels. Finance available. Big Cars is featured in the London stock exchange top 1000 companies to inspire Britain for the past three years. We are the biggest independent car dealer on Facebook with over 370,000 likes. All our cars have a minimum of 3 months warranty.
Big Cars Ltd Witham
Witham, CM83BL, Essex
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016