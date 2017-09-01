BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

Variant: 2.0TD 420d M Sport (s/s)
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Business navigation system,Front sport seats,Headlight power wash,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
Wellington Road,Aberdeen,West Tullos
AB12 3EW,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...