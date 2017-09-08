loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES Diesel 430d M Sport 2dr Auto

£43,080
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: Diesel 430d M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic

Accessories

BMW 4 Series Diesel Coupe Finished in Black Sapphire Metallic Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Split-folding rear seats,Sport automatic transmission,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,harman kardon loudspeaker system,BMW individual leather instrument panel,M Sport braking system,Storage compartment package,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,Sun protection glass,M aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Heated front seats,Extended interior light package,M Sport Plus package,Through load,USB audio interface,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Park Distance Control front and rear,Black panel display. full,Concierge Service,Xenon headlights,Electric front seats with driver memory,Head up display,Sport model,Reversing assist camera,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,Real time traffic information,sDrive,BMW TeleServices,BMW Emergency call,Remote Services

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315065
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

