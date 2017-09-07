loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES Diesel 420d M Sport 2dr Auto

£29,988
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: Diesel 420d M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

BMW 4 Series Diesel Coupe Finished in Alpine White Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Sport automatic transmission,Headlight wash,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Blue,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,harman kardon loudspeaker system,M Sport braking system,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,M Sport suspension,Sun protection glass,M aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Heated front seats,Extended interior light package,M Sport Plus package,USB audio interface,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Park Distance Control front and rear,Black panel display. full,Concierge Service,Xenon headlights,Sport model,Real time traffic information,sDrive,BMW TeleServices,BMW Emergency call,Remote Services

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311571
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Listers BMW Kings Lynn
PE304NA, Norfolk
United Kingdom

