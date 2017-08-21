loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series Coupe

£20,995
car description

Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d xDrive M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Business navigation system, Front sport seats, 19 inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels, Anthracite headlining, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, DAB digital radio, Extended interior light package, Headlight wash, Heated front seats, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Park Distance Control front and rear, Run flat tyres, Sport automatic transmission, Sport model, USB audio interface, xDrive, Xenon headlights, Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305902
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    YY14VRT
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    20663 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    2
Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom

