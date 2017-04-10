loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series Coupe

£26,995
Variant: 3.0TD (313bhp) 435d xDrive M Sport

Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, Heated seats, BMW Online services, Headlamp washer system, Heated front seats, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels, Anthracite headlining, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth handsfree system, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, Electric front seats with driver memory, Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, Front armrest with sliding adjustment, High-gloss Black interior trim finisher, Interior comfort package, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Media package - Professional, Park distance control (PDC), Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation, Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Run flat tyres, Sport automatic transmission, Sport model, Storage compartment package, Sun protection glass, USB audio interface, xDrive, Xenon headlights, Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    258131
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    YG14ZZN
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    18500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    2
Laurel Court,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7TU,
United Kingdom

