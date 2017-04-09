loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series Coupe

Compare this car
£27,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Blue,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather with Blue Stitching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    257923
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    WD66XAR
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    3690 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    2
Email Dealer >>

Matford Park Road,Exeter,Marsh Barton Trading Estate
EX2 8FD,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed