BMW 4 SERIES BMW 420d M-SPORT CONVERTIBLE 2014

car description

RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED Top Brand Cars Are Pleased To Offer This Beautiful In Stunning, Metallic Grey, with Lovely Full Full Red Leather Trim Memory Drivers Seats the spec Includes Auto Start - Stop, Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear, DAB Tuner, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger, Front Seat Electric Adjustment/Memory Driver, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing, Rain Sensor, On - Board Computer (OBC), 18in Light Alloy M Double - Spoke Style 400M Wheels with Mixed Tyres, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Hill - Start Assistant, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, Tyre Pressure Monitor, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), Upholstery - Dakota Leather with Exclusive Stitching, Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control, Heat Protection Glazing, For Full Spec Feel Free To Contact Our Sales Team, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, Part Exchange Welcome, Finance Available, Debit And Credit Cards Taken, WE ARE FSA APPROVED AND CAN OFFER NO DEPOSIT AND LOW RATE FINANCE, HP/PCP/LEASE PURCHASE, GBP 23,993