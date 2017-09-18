BMW 4 SERIES Bmw 420d Gran Coupe [190] M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

Accessories

Metallic - Mineral grey,Dakota leather - Coral red with black piping,Aluminium hexagon interior trim with black high gloss finish,Front/rear reading lights,Interior door handle illumination,Luggage compartment lighting,Ambient interior lighting,Front footwell illumination,Exit lights in doors,Driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirror,BMW online + Apps interface,BMW information plus,Real time traffic information,Professional multimedia navigation system,BMW remote services,Full black panel display,12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell,2 speed adjustable intermittent wipers with wash/wipe function,3 point seatbelts on all seats,3 spoke leather M multifunction sports steering wheel,4 grab handles,ABS/EBD,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Automatic Stability Control (ASC),Automatic tailgate opening,Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices,BMW emergency call,BMW professional radio/CD/MP3,BMW teleservices,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door handles,Body colour door mirrors,Body colour roof mouldings,Brake assist,Brake pad wear indicator warning light,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Check control system,Chrome exhaust tailpipe,Chrome kidney grille with black vertical slats,Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors,DAB Digital radio,Daytime running lights,Diesel particulate filter,Door sill finishers,Door/boot open warning,Drive away door locking,Drive Performance Control,Driver seatbelt warning indicator,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,DSC+,Dual zone climate control,Dynamic brake control,Dynamic Traction Control - DTC,Electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Electric front and rear windows with fingertip open/close + anti-trap all round,Electronic differential lock,Electronic immobiliser,Extended lights package - 4 Series,Folding storage compartment with glasses holder + coin tray,Follow me home headlights,Front centre armrest with storage compartment,Front cupholders x 2,Front fog lights,Front head restraints,Front passenger airbag deactivation,Front seatbelt force limiters,Front seatbelt pretensioner,Front side airbags,Front sports seats with electric side bolster adjustment,Front/rear armrests within door panels,Front/rear Parking distance control,Glovebox with lid,Headlight range control,Headlight washers,Heat insulating tinted glass,Heated front seats,Heated windscreen washer jets,High gloss shadow line,Hill start assist,Integrated rear head restraints