BMW 4 SERIES 440I M SPORT Auto

£42,990
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 440I M SPORT Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 2998 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic

Leather Upholstery ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights Bodykit Steering Column - Adjustable Fuel Computer Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Metallic Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings

  • Ad ID
    319686
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2998
  • Engine Model
    2998
Kentish Town BMW
London, NW53EX, London
United Kingdom

