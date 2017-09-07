loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 440i M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

£34,000
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 440i M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9505 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Mineral Grey metallic

VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Exterior Parts In Body Colour,BMW Navigation System,Comfort Access,Electric Glass Sunroof,Split Folding Rear Seats,Lumbar Support,High Beam Assistant,Surround View,Head Up Display

  • Ad ID
    313966
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9505 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Sytner Swansea BMW
SA58LW,
United Kingdom

