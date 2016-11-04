loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 440i M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 440i M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic

VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Navigation system Professional,Head-up Display,19'' M Double-spoke Alloy Wheels,M Sport Plus package,Dynamic Package,Electric Glass Sunroof,Innovation package,Reversing Assist camera,WiFi hotspot preparation,Brushed Aluminium interior trim with Black,Instrument panel. leather,Split-folding rear seats,Lumbar support. driver and front pass.,Active Cruise Control with ''Stop and Go'',Surround-view,BMW Icon Adaptive LED headlights,Apple CarPlay preparation,Driver Comfort Package,Park Distance Control,LED foglights. front,Driving Assistant,Seat heating. front,Extended storage,Elec Fr Seats + Drivers Memory,Adaptive LED Headlights,Loudspeaker system,DAB digital radio,Original Cost New 53940

  • Ad ID
    410112
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£43,500

Sytner Newport BMW
Newport, NP202DS, Gwent
United Kingdom

