BMW 4 SERIES 440i M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

£35,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 440i M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2564 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

M Sport Plus package,19'' M Double-spoke style 442M alloy wheels,Armrest front with sliding adjustment,Brushed Aluminium interior trim,Original Price New 45884,VAT Qualifying Vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322864
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2564 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Sytner Tamworth BMW
Tamworth, B783HG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

