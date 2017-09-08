BMW 4 SERIES 440i M Sport 2dr Auto (Professional Media)

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 440i M Sport 2dr Auto (Professional Media) Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7031 Engine Size: 2998 Ext Color: Mineral Grey Metallic
BMW 4 Series Coupe Finished in Mineral Grey Metallic Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Sport automatic transmission,Headlight wash,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,harman kardon loudspeaker system,M Sport braking system,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,M Sport suspension,Sun protection glass,M aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Heated front seats,Extended interior light package,M Sport Plus package,USB audio interface,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Park Distance Control front and rear,Black panel display. full,Concierge Service,Xenon headlights,Electric front seats with driver memory,Sport model,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,Real time traffic information,sDrive,BMW TeleServices,BMW Emergency call,Remote Services
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
