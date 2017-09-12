loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 435I M SPORT GRAN COUPE Auto

£27,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435I M SPORT GRAN COUPE Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22973 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Estoril Blue Metallic

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Adaptive Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Power Tailgate Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel Cupholders Metallic Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321910
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    22973 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Bedford BMW
Bedford, MK410GL, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

