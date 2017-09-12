BMW 4 SERIES 435I M SPORT GRAN COUPE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435I M SPORT GRAN COUPE Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22973 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Estoril Blue Metallic
Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Adaptive Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Power Tailgate Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel Cupholders Metallic Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings
Bedford BMW
Bedford, MK410GL, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom
