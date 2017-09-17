BMW 4 SERIES 435i M Sport 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435i M Sport 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 11990 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Carbon Black
Adaptive M Sport Suspension,Electric Front Seats With Driver Memory,Heated Front Seats,Headlight Wash,Park Distance Control,Xenon Headlights
Sytner Solihull BMW
Solihull, B904GT, West Midlands
United Kingdom
