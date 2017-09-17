loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 435i M Sport 5dr

£25,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435i M Sport 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 11990 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Carbon Black

Accessories

Adaptive M Sport Suspension,Electric Front Seats With Driver Memory,Heated Front Seats,Headlight Wash,Park Distance Control,Xenon Headlights

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329576
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    11990 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Sytner Solihull BMW
Solihull, B904GT, West Midlands
United Kingdom

